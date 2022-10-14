Today's Forecast: Lake effect showers linger, cool air keeps us chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Many of our communities are waking up to chilly temperatures and light rain showers. Some mixed precipitation or graupel is possible early this morning, too. For the remainder of the day we'll see isolated lake effect rain showers, however most will be along the immediate lakeshore and north of I-96. The chance of light rain showers are possible early Saturday morning and late in the day on Sunday, however most of your daytime hours over the weekend will be dry! Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s! In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in with some of these rain showers as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. Showers could wrap up by Thursday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southeast turning west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

