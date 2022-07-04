Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with showers and storms this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Humidity sweeps back into West Michigan for Independence Day, where conditions will become muggy and hot by the afternoon. Dry skies are anticipated for the majority of the day, before the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late tonight. There is currently a MARGINAL AND SLIGHT risk for severe storms late Monday and Tuesday afternoon / evening. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for Tuesday as well, with a few stray showers possible early Wednesday morning. The chance for showers and storms returns again on Thursday as well. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! High temperatures are likely to stay in the 80s all of next week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy and muggy with increasing clouds in the evening. A chance for showers or storms in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and possible storms. MARGINAL AND SLIGHT RISK for Severe Storms. Lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 80s. MARGINAL AND SLIGHT RISK for Severe Storms.

WEDNESDAY: An early morning shower; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube