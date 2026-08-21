Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with late day isolated storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Clouds (and humidity) will gradually build today with highs in the low 80s. Rain and storm chances increase into the evening as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, overnight and early tomorrow as the front swings through. While storms should stay relatively weak, a few stronger storms are possible tonight from the lakeshore to 131 where there is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe storms. Gusty winds are the biggest threat with any stronger storm tonight, though many will be run of the mill storms. Temperatures will climb to near 80 tomorrow and it will feel a bit humid. Rain and storms move out by the early afternoon. There may be a few lingering, isolated showers early Sunday, before sunshine makes a return. It will be breezy and cool behind this system for Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Monday looks sunny, dry, and comfortable for back to school! Temperatures remain around average, if not a few degrees below, through early next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next rain chance for next week comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Wind turning SW at 5-10 mph. Rain/storm chances increase this evening and overnight.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong to briefly severe with gusty winds. Lows in the low 60s. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and humid.

SUNDAY: Chance isolated shower early, otherwise turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70, less humid and breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with high around 80. Chance showers/storms late.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers/storms. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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