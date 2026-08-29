Today's Forecast: Increasing Clouds, P.M. Shower Chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund:

Temperatures will warm up this weekend along with an increase in humidity as a heat dome builds to our south. Highs will reach the low 80s today with increasing cloud cover. A few scattered showers will pass through this afternoon and evening, so you may want to pack an umbrella for any outdoor plans. We'll wake up to more widespread rain on Sunday morning, and a few rumbles of thunder along with some heavy downpours will be possible. Rain becomes a bit more scattered by late morning into the early afternoon, then the later half of Sunday looks dry but mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80 and it will feel more humid. Heat and humidity continue to build into early next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dewpoints will rise into the upper 60s and 70s, pushing heat index values into the 90s! This will also come along with more unsettled weather, with rain and storm chances daily through at least Wednesday. These will not be washout days, but there is a good chance each day of rain with the potential for heavy downpours and brief gusty winds at times. Temperatures will remain in the low to middle 80s through the rest of the week, so looks like we'll have to keep the A/Cs running.

TODAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy with chance P.M. showers. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s and a bit humid. Wind SW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Wind S at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with A.M. showers/storms, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 80s and humid. Wind S/SW at 10 - 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s and very humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s and very humid.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

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