Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, more humid & warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Thanks to a southerly wind, it will be warmer and more humid today with highs in the lower 80s and dewpoints in the mid 60s. We may see some pockets of sunshine, but cloud cover will increase through the day as our next system approaches. It won't be the best day to hit the lakeshore, with a Beach Hazard Statement in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties until Wednesday evening due to dangerous swimming conditions. There may be a few spotty showers that try to develop this evening mainly north of I-96, but the better chance for rain and storms will come after midnight tonight as a cold front starts to move in. More showers and thunderstorms are expected early Wednesday and into the afternoon. While the risk for severe weather is quite low and lies just south of the state, there is some concern for locally heavy rain as some areas could receive over an inch with this system. Rain will move out Wednesday evening and dry weather is expected for the rest of the work week. Humidity will also drop Thursday, and especially Friday, with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy turning cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and humid. Wind S at 5-10 mph. Chance few spotty evening showers.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms developing. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Wind S/SW at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely especially early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and humid. Breezy, Wind SW at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and less humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s and no humidity.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A stray shower possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few P.M. showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

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