Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and winds with evening rain

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds will decrease before daybreak, along with temperatures dipping to the lower 50s as we can have some patchy fog to start the day. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with cloud cover increasing through the day with chances of a few showers in the late afternoon / evening. Today's high temperature will be 60 degrees. Rain will become scattered late this evening and overnight, so have your rain gear handy for high school football games! Temperatures take a nosedive this weekend into the 50s and winds will remain brisk creating blustery conditions. It will actually be cold enough for lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers during this time frame. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation. Cooler air is likely to linger into early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise afternoon clouds build with the chance of rain showers. Breezy and cooler too. Highs around 60. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few stray showers possible. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. Cold, blustery, and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds may gust to 35/40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of shower. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

