WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We'll start our Tuesday with some sunshine but clouds will roll in during the afternoon. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s, and this will likely be the coldest day of the season so far in many spots. Wednesday is another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40. We are tracking a stronger storm system that will impact us for Thanksgiving and Friday. This will likely bring a steady rain for West Michigan by Thursday afternoon, but a little snow could mix in Thursday night into early Friday. No major impacts are expected, so if you're doing any traveling you should be okay. This will be a nice soaking rain with more than a half inch likely. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Looking ahead to the weekend, more rain chances will come on Sunday as another system moves through. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: calm N.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Wind: light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Wind: E/NE at 10-15 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy early, with showers spreading in during the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Nighttime rain likely with a chance for snow mixing in.

FRIDAY: Rain/mix early, then slowly drying out and mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 40s.

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