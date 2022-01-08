Today's Forecast: Increasing cloud cover & seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A frigid start to the day as we have sunshine during the morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds and the chance for evening drizzle, freezing drizzle, and/or flurries. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for all of West Michigan starting at 6 p.m. Saturday evening until 4 a.m. overnight into Sunday. The possibility for slick roads is on the table with the potential for freezing rain, but overall the scope of this system is minor. Sunday starts with temperatures in the mid 30s in the early morning hours before a strong arctic front hits mid-morning and drops the daytime highs into the upper teens by early evening. This arctic air will spawn additional lake-effect snow showers for later Sunday evening into Monday with local accumulations at that time. This lake-effect situation is not expected to provide high snowfall totals like last week, but still cause travel difficulties. Bitter cold air is to be with us for Monday and Tuesday but moderation kicks in for Wednesday into next weekend.

TODAY: Morning sunshine gives way to thickening afternoon clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s by late evening. South winds at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with the chance for a light wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and flurries. Temps steady in the low to mid 30s. South winds shift to the southwest and then west overnight at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with evening lake-effect flurries and snow showers developing. Temps in the low/mid 30s during the morning, then falling into the teens by late day/evening. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35+ mph at times. Wind chills drop below zero through the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wind chills as low as -10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Lingering lake effect flurries and snow showers mainly during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 30s.

