Today's Forecast; Icy Roads; Lake Effect Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been extended through 1PM today, for more lake effect snow showers, hazardous travel conditions and wind chills remaining near or a bit below zero. Snow showers will be mainly west of US 131 today and into early Friday, when the pattern shifts to become dryer with a northeasterly wind. Roads will still be very slick and icy throughout West Michigan as temperatures remain below the point where the road salt will be effective. Dangerously cold air plunges in to West Michigan Friday morning with lows in the -5 to -10 range and wind chills at times colder than -15, and highs only around 10. The pattern changes this weekend with lower snow chances, highs in the 20s and some peeks of sunshine.

There is the potential for flight delays and cancellations due to the continued extreme winter weather. Here's the direct link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 1PM) Icy morning commute. Scattered lake effect snow showers; heaviest near Lake Michigan. Highs in the mid-teens. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Dangerously cold. Morning temperatures: -5 to -10. Wind Chills: -15 to -25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Very cold morning: lows -5 to -10 with wind chills -15 to -25. Highs around 10. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance Snow Showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

