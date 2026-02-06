Today's Forecast; Icy and snowy morning commute

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1PM for slick travel from light freezing drizzle and low visibility due to widespread snow. Freezing drizzle is mixing with and changing over to widespread light snow for the morning commute. Most areas will pick up only around 1-2" of snow areawide. Dry air returns this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s by midday and will drop into the 20s during the afternoon. Wind chills could be as low as -5 by 4 p.m. Another Arctic blast kicks off this weekend, with Saturday morning's temperatures just a little above zero and highs in the teens. Wind chills early Saturday morning will drop to -5 to -10. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for parts of Lower Michigan. Occasional snow showers will be possible this weekend, but much of the time will remain dry. Warmer weather returns next week.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 1PM) Blustery and turning colder afternoon. Icy morning mix changing to widespread lt. snow .Temperatures in the teens by mid-afternoon. Winds: becoming NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 9AM Saturday) Clearing and very cold. Lows 0 to 5. Wind Chills: -5 to -15 Winds: N-NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Sharply colder. Partly cloudy, isolated lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chills: 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the low-30s.

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Chance wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

