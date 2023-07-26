Today's Forecast: Humid & hot with scattered showers and possible strong storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on muggy conditions and warm temperatures ahead of today's potential for strong to severe storms. Click HERE for more information on severe weather. The region along and south of I-96 falls under an ENHANCED RISK of severe storms, which is a level 3 out of 5. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are all in play mainly from I-96 southward. Storms are expected to be the strongest in the early afternoon to early evening. More heat and humidity are in store for Thursday and Friday due the southwestern 'heat dome' shifting towards our region. This will deliver high temperatures in the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday, with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms will develop late Friday into early Saturday due to a passing cold front. We'll get a break from the heat and humidity on Sunday and into early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and muggy in the morning. Scattered showers and storms develop in the early afternoon, lasting through the evening. Some may be strong to severe. Breezy, too. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, humid, and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms in the morning hours. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

