Today's Forecast: Hot temperatures with plenty of sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The first official day of summer, known as the summer solstice, is today! It's the day where West Michigan will have the most daylight hours, clocking in at over slightly over 15 hours of daylight. The forecast reflects summertime, as well! This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast through Saturday, along with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions and elevated fire risk across most of the state. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Wednesday and Friday, however any rain will be very limited! The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front and perhaps a little Gulf moisture leading to a few thunderstorms. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Summer officially arrives...known as the summer solstice! Highs around 90. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. The chance of a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

