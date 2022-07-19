Today's Forecast: Hot, humid and partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today kicks off with plenty of sunshine, with cloud cover developing. A low-pressure system and associated cold front tracks into Michigan overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, which is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Michigan. Some of the storms may be strong to possibly severe side, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan fall under a MARGINAL risk mostly along and north of I-96. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail over an inch in diameter are the primary threats. Parts of Allegan, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties fall under the MARGINAL risk. Showers and a few storms linger into Wednesday morning, with drier skies in the afternoon. Wednesday will feature strong wind gusts, generating high wave heights in Lake Michigan. Partly cloudy skies settle in for Thursday, with the small chance of an overnight shower Thursday night into Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies return just in time for Friday! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 this work week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance of evening and overnight showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the primary threats. Highs in the upper 80s near 90. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and storms. South southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms. Some may be on the strong side. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Strong southwest-west winds, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of stray overnight shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

