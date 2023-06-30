Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with a few possible pop-up showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After more needed rainfall last night from showers and some storms, we wake up this morning with partly cloudy and hazy skies. Air Quality Alerts across the entire state have been extended into this evening, and a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect again today as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers. Get ready for a hot afternoon! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with a small chance of a pop-up shower. Most of the region will stay dry on today with a mix of sun and clouds. Additional chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms develop on Saturday and Sunday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need it! Conditions will be dry for Monday and Tuesday. Your Fourth of July has a forecast of 90 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few pop-up showers or storms. Hazy skies. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Middle 80s.

TUESDAY / JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube