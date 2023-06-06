Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and a bit breezy with seasonal temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Monday’s weak, "back door" cold front reinforced dry air and cooler temperatures across the region. It also brought in wildfire smoke from northeastern Canada, which will deliver hazy skies through today. We will have an elevated fire risk all week as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy winds. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. There is a FIRE WEATHER WATCH from noon to 9 p.m. for Newaygo and Oceana counties. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Thankfully, the chance of rain returns this weekend! Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday due to a passing cold front. At this point, severe weather is not likely. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. More smoky haze. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with decreasing clouds. Lows at 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for showers or storms ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

