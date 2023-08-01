Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Canadian wildfire smoke is making a comeback to West Michigan today, delivering hazy skies through tonight. Wildfire smoke is likely to remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere this time around, meaning that you'll be less likely to smell it or notice it closer to the surface. You will, however notice a hazy skies. The next chance for rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday, however it will remain limited. There's a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. Aside from that, the chance of rain this week will be limited. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds this week with high temperatures in the 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke. Highs in the lower 80s. Variable winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm late in the day. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: A stray shower possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

