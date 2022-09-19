Today's Forecast: Gradually less humid & mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered showers & storms exiting this morning mostly along and south of I-96 leaving mostly cloudy skies behind. Clouds will clear quickly throughout the morning working towards mostly sunny skies for Monday with summer-like temperatures. Tuesday, we expected partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers and possible storms. Parts of West Michigan are in the MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Storms chances continue Wednesday as well with a passing cold front moving through the region which will also drop temperatures back form the 70s to 60s. The first day of fall is this Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average before dropping back into the 60s and 70s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and possible storm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

