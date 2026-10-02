Today's Forecast: Gradual clearing returning to sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Our soggy stretch of weather finally comes to an end this morning as the rain clears out early. We will start the day with some clouds but sunshine is expected in the afternoon and evening. Behind yesterday's cold front, temperatures today will be a lot cooler in the low to middle 60s. Bring a jacket for any outdoor evening plans as temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s. This weekend also looks pretty nice with lots of sunshine on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front will pass through on Sunday which could produce an isolated shower north of I-96 in the morning, but the chance for that looks low. Behind the front, cooler air will build in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. We could even see our first frost/freeze of the season Monday night as temperatures drop solidly into the 30s! We then rebound back into the upper 60s for the second half of the week.

TOAY: Rain ends early. Starting mostly cloudy but becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Wind N/NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. Wind N/NE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Wind E/SE at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance A.M. iso. shower mainly north, otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Frost possible early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

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