Today's Forecast; Frosty Start / Rainy Finish

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Widespread frost has developed across West Michigan this morning. Partial sun will give way to increasing clouds with rain developing this evening. Patchy fog has developed again this morning, mainly in areas to the east of Grand Rapids. Rain will be heavy tonight, with overnight temperatures near 50-degrees. Rain totals will be at least a half-inch in most areas. Friday morning will feature a rainy start, with a cold front moving through the region. Temperatures will turn colder Friday afternoon and evening, with a return to snow showers for the weekend. It's going to feel like January again, with high temperatures slippng back into the 30s for highs for next week.

TODAY: Frosty start. Patchy fog. Morning sunshine. Clouds thicken. Widespread rain developing this evening. Highs in the mid-40s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20.

TONIGHT: Mild with widepread rain. Locally heavy at times. Temperatures near 50-degrees. Winds: S 15-25 mph & gusty

FRIDAY: Morning rain gradually ending. Breezy and turning cooler afternoon; with falling tempertures late day. Highs: near 50-degrees (& falling)

SATURDAY: Messy mix of rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Colder with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder. Highs in the mid-20s.

