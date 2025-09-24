Today's Forecast: Foggy start, P.M. showers southeast

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Some have now seen over 3 inches of rain since Saturday night, a great boost from our worst drought conditions in 13 years! Patchy dense fog developing throughout West Michigan is likely into the early to mid-morning Wednesday. Drive carefully, as visibility can change quickly over short distances! An upper low spinning through the Great Lakes keeps our weather variably cloudy and slightly cooler through Thursday, remaining muggy with periods of rain, but most activity will be towards Detroit. It will not be a wash out, with many hours of dry time in between rain and storms. As West Michigan dries out starting Friday, temperatures will remain on the warmer side compared to average into early next week, with middle to upper 70s forecast. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Muggy and mild with just a few isolated showers south and east. Lows around 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low-70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

