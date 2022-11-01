Today's Forecast: Foggy start; otherwise sunny & warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A foggy start to your Tuesday morning, so make sure to take it slow while traveling! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place for almost all of West Michigan until 11 a.m. Clouds gradually decrease through the day, becoming mostly sunny by this afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be another sunny day, with cloud cover settling back into the region for Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain pops up late Friday, extending into Saturday and Sunday. However, forecast models suggest that the day with the most widespread rain showers will likely be Sunday. High temperatures this week and this upcoming weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s, which is above-average for this time of year! Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Possible fog developing. Lows near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of a late day shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of a light shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for rain. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

