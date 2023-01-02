Today's Forecast: Foggy morning; otherwise cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Things are quiet today under mostly cloudy skies and some morning fog. Dense Fog Advisory is in place for areas along and south of I-96 and along the immediate lakeshore until 10 o'clock. Highs in the low to mid 40s and winds remain light out of the east. A larger system develops late this evening into Tuesday and lingering moisture all the way through Thursday morning. This system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Parts of West Michigan could make a run at near-record breaking high temperatures at 60 degrees! As cooler air filters in for Wednesday, rain will transition over to a few snow showers, although precipitation will be much lighter and more scattered. Snow showers continue into early Thursday leaving minor accumulations. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) for next Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds light out of the east.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. Breezy winds. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South wind at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain transitions to light snow showers, any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers early, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

