Today's Forecast; Few Flurries or Spotty Lt. Snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a "tranquil Tuesday" across West Michigan, with just a few flurries or spotty lt. snow. Clouds will dominate, though a few sunny breaks are possible, with temperatures holding in the 20s. A few slick spots on the roads are possible too, especially after the widespread snow and freezing drizzle yesterday, so drive carefully! This week will be less active and warmer than recent weeks, with mostly cloudy days and highs in the 20s. Morning temperatures will still be chilly, in the high single digits and low teens. But with less wind, the wind chills will not be as extreme as last week. The next impactful system at this time looks to be late Thursday into Friday, with several inches of widespread snow possible. Another Arctic blast heads to West Michigan to kick off this weekend, with Saturday morning's temperatures just a little above zero and afternoon highs in the teens.

TODAY: "Tranquil Tuesday". Watch for icy patches. Scattered flurries/spotty lt. snow. Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cold night ahead. Few breaks. Lows near 5. Winds: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low-30s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder. Few snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper-20s.

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Highs near 30-degrees.

