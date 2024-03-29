Today's Forecast: Few afternoon clouds & warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: High pressure remains in control through most of Friday, delivering mostly clear skies. Clouds will thicken Friday evening due to a system approaching, providing the chance of rain after midnight and into Saturday morning. We may have a few thunderstorms as well early Saturday morning. The majority of the rain is focused Friday night through Saturday morning, but some light showers may linger into the afternoon. Drier conditions return during the daytime hours Easter Sunday, but more shower chances arrive Sunday night into Monday. We are tracking a bigger developing system Tuesday and Wednesday that looks to bring snow! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening and overnight. Warmer too! Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers arrive shortly after might. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly through about midday. Lighter lingering showers or drizzle possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry during the day. Rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A thunderstorm also possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

