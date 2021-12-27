Today's Forecast: Early wintry mix; otherwise breezy winds and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A messy morning commute ahead as snow, wintry and rain quickly pushed into West Michigan. Precipitation is beginning as snow for most but will be transitioning over to freezing rain and then rain throughout the morning. This will create very slick travel conditions early Monday morning for commutes, so take your time while traveling! Most of West Michigan will receive about 1 to 2 inches snowfall before freezing rain and rain showers move in. Some locations could receive up to 3 inches of snowfall. Winds will also be breezy, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted until 9 a.m. this morning for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties. Isolated light rain showers come to a close Monday evening, with dry skies overnight. Another similar system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing another round of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Drier, cooler conditions settle in for Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Next system to keep an eye on is due to arrive over New Year’s weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an early morning snow/wintry mix/rain showers. Slick travel conditions likely. Isolated light rain in the afternoon, becoming drier in the evening. Highs in the low 40s. Winds start out from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, shifting and coming from the west in the afternoon. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. West winds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Another system develops in the afternoon and evening, with a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few stray showers possible in the morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

