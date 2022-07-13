WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cloudy and dreary start to your Wednesday. A weak passing cold front is exiting West Michigan having scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into the morning hours. Severe weather is NOT likely. Later this afternoon we will settle into dry skies for the majority of West Michigan. A few showers will be possible east of U.S. 131 for this evening, but very limited. High pressure is in control on Thursday and Friday, providing mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s within a comfortable air mass. Another chance for much-needed rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week, along with the heat and humidity all weekend and early next week! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: A stray shower possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. An overnight shower or storm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

