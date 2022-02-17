Today's Forecast: Early rain transitioning to snow with more snow for the afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain showers are wrapping up across West Michigan and making the transition to a wintry mix and eventually snow. Winds are still strong now from the north at 10-20 mph with 25-35 mph gusts. With warmer temperatures yesterday plus the addition of rainfall and snowmelt, concerns for flooding and ice jams on our rivers has risen. This is especially true for the Grand River basin and Kalamazoo River. Light snow is possible this morning as we drop our temperatures below freezing, before the heavier snow develops for the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow accumulation is likely south of I-94, where WINTER STORM WARNINGS are currently posted. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, and St. Joseph counties from 6 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. This is where 4" to 6" of snow is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties. Snow accumulation between 2" to 4" is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Additional chances for snow returns Friday evening into Saturday with another 1-2 inches of snowfall, along with high temperatures only in the 20s! By the end of the weekend and start of next week temperatures rebound back into the 40s. Be safe, be prepared and buckle up!

TODAY: Foggy start with icy conditions as temperatures start to drop. A wintry mix transitioning to snow early, with limited accumulation possible early on. Another round of snow develops for the afternoon and evening, where several inches of snow are possible in southeast Michigan. Falling temperatures through the day ending in the 20s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold and lingering snow. Lows in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, with lake effect snow chances and evening light snow showers with another clipper moving through. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Spotty morning snow showers, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower 40s.

