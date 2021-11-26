Today's Forecast: Early lingering snow; otherwise colder and mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Light snow showers continue early this morning with only dustings & light coatings on grassy surfaces the rule for most of us. A few localized amounts of an inch or two will be possible but certainly the exception. Nonetheless, slick roads are possible out and about first thing on this Friday. A new clipper system dives southward into the region Saturday afternoon bringing a new round of light snow to West Michigan with the potential of 1-2" mainly on grassy surfaces. A few more snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well. Temperatures remain in the 30s, bundle up!

TODAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible early on, mainly along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Calm winds. Lows in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds. Afternoon light snow develops and goes into the evening. 1-2" of snow possible mainly on grassy surfaces. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for lake-effect flurries and snow showers. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening rain/snow mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

