Today's Forecast: Early light rain; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will gradually decrease today, with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Rain will slowly return from the southwest late tonight, with showers primarily near I-94. The first half of your Thursday will be mainly dry, however isolated showers will start popping up in the afternoon and evening. Rain will become more scattered on Friday. The heaviest and steadiest rain, however, is likely late Friday and Saturday. Many locations will pick up over 1" of rain by this weekend. All-in-all, keep your rain coat and warm layers handy this week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s the rest of this week and into the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Shower possible late near I-94. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially across our southern counties. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy too. Steadier rain arrives in the evening and overnight. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

