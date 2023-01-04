Today's Forecast: Early fog and drizzle with cloudy skies and snow later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy fog reducing visibility this morning. Temperatures remain variable as the warm front of this system stalls just north of I-94. Grand Rapids will be in the low 40s, while areas near the Kalamazoo will be in the mid 50s. As the system tracks east, temps will all drop back into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible today, transitioning over to a few snowflakes by tonight. Lake enhanced snow is possible Thursday, with some areas picking up an inch of snow by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts around an inch and a half are possible, especially west of U.S. 131. A stretch of dry weather is on tap between Friday morning through next Tuesday. There will even be a few chances for the sun to peek through the clouds especially Sunday and Monday! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

