Tonight's forecast: Clearing skies, cold in the 20s

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Temperatures will be cold tonight dropping into the mid to upper 20s as skies clear. Winds become lighter this evening and overnight but pick up again while shifting to the south on Monday. As a result warmer temperatures return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as a ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will guide our daytime high temps into the 50s and 60s. But...don't get too used to the mild air. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and send our temp dropping to cooler levels once again. After a cool mid-late workweek period, temps will recover back into the lower 60s for next weekend.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest winds become light and shift to the south overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy! Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the middle 40s. South or south/southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting higher at times.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and windy. Warm with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A light shower chance after dark. Southwest to west winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain/snow showers early in the morning. Temps hold near 40 for most of the day.