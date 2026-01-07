Today's Forecast; Dense Morning Fog

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A major melt-down is underway across the region. Widespread dense fog has developed over the melting snowpack. Dense fog that developed Tuesdsay will linger into the morning with widespread visibility less than a mild. After a murky morning, dry air will gradually help the visibility improve this afternoon into the evening. Today will be relatively mild and dry, with highs approaching 40-degrees. Even warmer air is on the horizon for Thursday and Friday. This warmer push of air comes with another powerful low pressure system bringing more widespread rain later Thursday afternoon into early Friday. If you love winter weather, a return to colder air and chance for snow showers is in sight for this weekend.

TODAY: Widespread dense fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. *Watch for icy patches. Lows near 30-degrees. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Dry start. Widespread rain developing late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the mid-40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Morning rain gradually ending. Highs low-40s.

SATURDAY: Messy mix of rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Colder with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

