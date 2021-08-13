Today's Forecast: Decreasing humidity, cooler and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Ann isolated shower or two mostly south is possible early this morning as we wait for a cold front to clear the area completely, but most locations will stay dry. Today will be a much cooler and gradually less humid with highs around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The weekend looks fantastic with overnight lows in the 50s, daytime highs near 80, and low humidity. Get outside and enjoy!!! Looking ahead to next week; temperatures and humidity will slowly increase by midweek.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds and gradually less humid. Highs around 80. Winds west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

