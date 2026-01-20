Today's Forecast; Dangerously cold; Morning Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Dangerously cold wind chills will prevail this morning, along with challenging travel conditions through midday. Lingering snow showers will continue to create slippery driving conditions. It will remain breezy, but not as blustery as Monday. Bottom line: conditions will remain challenging; but gradual improvements will unfold this afternoon into the early evening. The WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continue until 7AM for most of West Michigan for another 1-3" of snow. Temperatures have dropped into the single digits, with wind chills dropping to -5 to -15.

Another round of widespread snow will arrive tonight into the Wednesday morning commute, with another round of snow developing Wednesday evening. The coldest days this week will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures around or below zero, with wind chills as low as -10 to -20. That is dangerous cold, and will be near record cold!

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (Mainly US-131 to the West) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Mainly East of US-131) (ending at 7AM Tuesday) Snow showers gradually diminish Highs: low-mid teens Morning Wind Chills: -5 to -20

TONIGHT: Widespread snow arrives after midnight. Temps: Climb into the upper teens. Winds: S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread morning snow (2-4" possible) Another round of snow develops during the evening. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: S-W 10-20 mph (Gusts to 25 mph)

THURSDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Sharply colder. Snow showers develop. Highs in the low teens.

SATURDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -10

SUNDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs in the low-teens Lows: Near Zero

MONDAY: Not as cold. Highs in the low 20s.

