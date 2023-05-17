Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dry skies settle in for a majority of this week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today behind yesterday’s front with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temps are back in the 70s on Thursday, but the next system bringing a chance of rain on Friday may keep temps a little cooler to start the weekend. Thankfully, it looks like a defined line of showers and shouldn't linger much more than the early morning part of Saturday. Sunshine expected for the remainder of the weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost possible inland. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance of lingering early morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube