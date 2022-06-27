Today's Forecast: Cooler, sunny & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cooler start to the work week as today’s afternoon high will only be in the lower 70s about 10 degrees below normal. Plenty of sunshine expected for Monday as well with breezy winds. Lake Michigan will have higher winds at the start of the day. Our next shower chance with some possible thunder comes late Tuesday evening overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures warm towards the end of the week pushing 90 degrees again. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, cooler, less humid. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Late overnight showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower/storm possible. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs at 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

