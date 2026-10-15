Today's Forecast: Cool with late day rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Even cooler weather is on the way to West Michigan along with rain, as the next system approaches today. We are dry and cool to start our Thursday, but rain and wind will move in this afternoon and evening. Rain will impact the evening commute, and continue overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be a cool and windy day with lake effect showers in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s. It will also be very windy with gusts between 30-40 mph. The highest gusts will be along the lakeshore. While the rain will be ending by the time high school football games begin Friday, temperatures will be in the 40s with wind gusts around 25 mph still. Wave heights on Lake Michigan could also be up to 15-20 feet later Friday. We'll be starting the weekend off with a widespread frost with morning temperatures Saturday in the low to mid 30s. The weekend will be sunny but cool, with another warm up next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/late day rain. Highs around 60. Wind: SE at 5 - 15 mph, gusts 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, and breezy. Wind: SE turning NW 10 - 15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, very windy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind: N 10 - 20 mph, gusts 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread frost/light freeze early. Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

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