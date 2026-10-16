Today's Forecast: Cool and windy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A low pressure system is bringing light showers to West Michigan this morning. It's worth grabbing an umbrella in addition to your jacket out the door as temperatures will drop into the low 50s for the morning commute. It will be a very cool day with highs only in the mid 50s, and we will have a strong northwest wind gusting around 20-30 mph, even up to 40 mph along the lakeshore. This will create lake effect rain through the afternoon. Rain should be ending by the time high school football kicks off but it will still be windy and cold with temperatures dropping through the 40s during the game. Bundle up! Prepare to cover your plants before going to sleep tonight, as temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s overnight and a widespread frost is expected. The weekend will be sunny but cool, but we're tracking another warm up next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, very windy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind N at 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear after midnight, and wind drops. Frost likely. Lows around 33. Wind: N at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread frost/light freeze early. Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

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