Today's Forecast; Cool and quiet, Isolated shower

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Patchy fog will create visibility issues in some locations for this morning's commute. An isolated shower is possible today, but most of the area will begin to dry out. Clouds wiill tend to dominate, though pockets of sunshine will emerge. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s. A few patches of fog may form again overnight tonight into early Friday morning, but a big pattern shift will begin to unfold in the days ahead. Friday's highs will reach the mid-70s. The first weekend of Fall will feature more of a "late Summer" air mass. Plenty of sunshine will build over the weekend into much of next week, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80-degrees. Temperatures are likely to remain "above average" through the first week of October! Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Chance Isolated Shower. Patchy fog early. Becoming Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible. Lows in the low-mid 50s Winds: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and Pleasant. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

