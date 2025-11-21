Today's Forecast: Comfortable with more sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Mainly dry conditions have taken over for West Michigan through early next week! Any systems will either be too far north, or too far south for rain. Tonight areas of drizzle or light showers are possible as a cold front passes, but many stay dry. Clouds gradually clear tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. The weekend will be a great one to be outside; mostly sunny and mild with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will be a little breezy. There is a larger system setting up Tuesday into Wednesday, with some much-needed widespread rain likely. But the low looks large enough to drive in cooler air, and maybe even snow, for Thanksgiving Day and/or Black Friday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s. Light north wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain building in. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly early. Highs in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the low 30s.

