Today's Forecast: Comfortable & sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies, cool temperatures, and comfortable conditions wake up West Michigan this morning. High pressure is in full-force over the Great Lakes region this week, delivering mostly sunny skies each day this work week. Aside from a stray pop-up shower potential east of US-131 today and Wednesday, most of the region will stay dry all week long. High temperatures this week climb to the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. The next chance for rain sweeps in on Saturday, lasting into Sunday and Monday with a slow-moving system pushing through the region. Temperatures will be cooler this upcoming weekend, as well. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

