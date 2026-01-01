Today's Forecast; Cold start to 2026; Lt. snow develops

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It is a very cold start to the New Year, with highs this afternoon struggling to reach 20-degrees and wind chills at times below zero! Another quick burst of snow this afternoon and evening could add another inch or so to our snow totals for the season, with limited travel impacts expected. Arctic air lingers through the weekend, with highs staying in the low to mid 20s and wind chills around 10 degrees colder. No significant systems are looming on the horizon, but a moderating trend is in sight for next week, with highs back into the mid-upper 30's starting Monday.

TODAY: (New Years Day) Very cold, with lt. snow developing during the afternoon and evening. (1" or less in most places) Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds: NW-W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Spotty lt. snow or flurries. Lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Remaining cold. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of an area of mixed precipitation. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

