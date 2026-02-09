Today's Forecast; Cold start; Quiet & Milder Week Ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After spending the past several weeks in the deep freeze, West Michigan is kicking off a relatively warmer week of weather! No major storms are in sight; with high temps most days approaching or topping 30-degrees. This is the beginning of a pattern flip which will see colder air taking hold across the Western part of the United States with above to much above average temperatures across the Central and Eastern United States. This is a flip of the pattern that had the Eastern United States under the icy grip of Arctic Air for much of the past several weeks, with multiple high impact winter storms. Not only is the pattern becoming warmer, a much quieter pattern is emerging through mid-February as well.

TODAY: Variably cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance lt. wintry mix. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Breezy and milder. Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Winds: W-NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30-degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

