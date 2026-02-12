Today's Forecast; Cold Start; Not as breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another cold and quiet day is on tap for West Michigan. It will be a colder morning, though winds won't be nearly as gusty this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the 30s. High temperatures today will reach the low 30s, which is also close to average. Highs rebound back into the mid-upper 30s with sunshine again by Friday. Sunshine continues to prevail into the weekend, with highs near or above 40-degrees. This pattern flip continues to push colder air into the Western United States, and warmer air to the Central and Eastern United States. A major system will pass well to our south later this weekend and is unlikely to cause impacts here. We are watching the mid-next week time frame for low pressure system, which would be the next chance for widespread precipitation. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation expected, but right now it looks like all rain.

TODAY: Cold start. Watch for icy patches. Variable cloudiness. Not as breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

