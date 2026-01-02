Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet; Watch for icy spots

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer. After a snowy week, a cold and quiet Friday is on tap. High temperatures will remain about ten degrees below average. The snow is finally coming to an end, with partial sunshine this afternoon. Arctic air lingers through the weekend, with highs staying in the low to mid 20s. While it won't be quite as windy as previous days, wind chills will be running around 10 degrees colder. There are no major systems looming on the horizon. Another quick system overnight Sunday into Monday morning brings 1-2" of snow. A weak disturbance could produce a light wintry mix later Tuesday; with the chance for some light rain later Thursday. The big story brewing this week is a return to milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 30s for the majority of next week!

TODAY: Cold and quiet. Partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet. Mostly cloudy. Lows: mid-teens Winds: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance lt. snow. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow, mainly north of I-96 Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon rain showers or wintry mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chance evening/overnight rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Mild. Highs near 40-degrees.

