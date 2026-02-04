Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet; Spotty Flurries

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A few flurries or spotty lt. snow is possible today, but it will be a mostly dry, quiet and cold day. Afternoon highs will reach the low-20s. There will be a quick burst of snow Thursday late morning into the afternoon that will result in a couple inches of snow and slick spots on the roads. A batch of freezing drizzle is possible Thursday evening, so expect the potential for hazardous travel conditions. Some snow or a wintry mix may linger late Thursday into early Friday. Another Arctic blast heads to West Michigan to kick off this weekend, with Saturday morning's temperatures just a little above zero and afternoon highs in the teens.

TODAY: Few flurries or spotty lt. snow. Considerably cloudy. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 12. Winds: W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Snow developing. Chance freezing drizzle. Highs: mid-upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low-30s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder. Few snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper-20s.

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Highs near 30-degrees. Late day wintry mix possible.

