Today's Forecast: Cloudy with widespread rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: October is starting on a soggy note with widespread, steady rain expected through the day as a slow moving cold front approaches. Rain will be heaviest north of Grand Rapids through the morning and into the afternoon. Heading into this evening rain becomes lighter to the north, and heavier to the south. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible today, but no severe weather is expected. Eventually, the front will push all of the rain out of here late tonight. Friday is then looking dry with decreasing clouds, so we will be sunny and dry for Friday night football. This weekend is dry and perfect for any fall activities with highs in the middle 60s. We stay dry into early next week but we are expecting some cooler air to build in. In fact, we could see our first frost of the season Monday night when temperatures drop into the 30s. Our first frost on average in West Michigan typically happens in early October, so this is right on track.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain, a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind SW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind N at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain ends early. Starting mostly cloudy but becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind N/NW at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Frost possible early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube