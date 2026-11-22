WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After more than a week with no rain, scattered showers will be moving through West Michigan today as a strong cold front swings through. Rain will move in from the west around midday continuing through the afternoon, then should wrap up by this evening. Because this will be a quick moving system, we're not expecting much rain, only around 0.25" or less. Today will be our last warmer day with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s ahead of the front. Behind this system, some chilly air begins to build in and temperatures will be closer to average through the week with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will start dry, but a gusty northwest wind may bring a few lake-effect showers or snow flurries Monday afternoon into the evening. Impacts will be minor to none. Tuesday and Wednesday should be quiet days. Looking ahead to the end of the week, confidence is growing in a system that could bring unsettled weather to the state on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with periods of rain and possibly even some snow. If you have holiday travel plans, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. Wind: SW becoming NW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold with lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: W/NW at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning sun with increasing clouds. Chance few lake-effect showers/flurries. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs around 40.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

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