Today's Forecast: Cloudy with rain & cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It is time to finally bring the rain gear back out as waves of rain will be moving through West Michigan beginning today and lasting into Friday morning. Today, plan on cloudy skies with periods of rain, and cooler temperatures in the middle 60s. More showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder are expected Wednesday night. Thursday will be a rinse and repeat situation with periods of rain expected through the day. The heaviest and steadiest rain will come in Thursday evening and overnight as a cold front pushes through. Behind the front, drier air will move in helping to clear out the rain and most of the clouds by Friday afternoon as sunshine returns. Many areas will see at least 1-2" of rain over the next few days, with some locally higher totals possible. This weekend looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s. Looking ahead, cooler air will be building in early next week with lows in the upper 30s, and highs closer to 60. Keep in mind that the average first frost typically occurs in early October. The longer term forecast into mid-October favors cooler than average temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind S/SW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, especially south. Otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

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