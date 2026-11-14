Today's Forecast: Cloudy with a few lakeshore showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable but unfortunately we won't see much sunshine. Today we'll be cloudy with a few rain showers possible along the lakeshore. Highs will be in the middle 40s but after factoring in a breezy northwest wind, it'll feel more like the middle to upper 30s. All will be dry on Sunday but it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A quiet and dry stretch of weather is in store for next week with no rain chances, other than a very low chance for a few showers on Thursday. We're also tracking a slight warm up as winds shift out of the south, bumping temperatures back above average. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and middle to upper 50s through the second half of the week. Our long-range temperature model is also leaning towards above average temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving, which would mean anything above the middle 40s!

TODAY: Cloudy with a few lake effect rain showers near the immediate lakeshore. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower along the lakeshore. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: N/NW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Wind: light/variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

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